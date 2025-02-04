El Salvador’s offer to accept U.S. deportees sparks controversy

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has offered to accept deportees of any nationality from the United States, including U.S. citizens convicted of crimes. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the offer on Monday, stating that Bukele is even willing to take in dangerous criminals currently serving sentences in the U.S., regardless of their citizenship or legal residency status.

The proposal has raised concerns among human rights activists, who warn that El Salvador lacks a consistent policy for handling asylum seekers and refugees. Critics fear that such an agreement might not be limited to violent offenders and could affect a broader group of deportees. Additionally, legal experts point out that the U.S. government cannot deport its own citizens, making the feasibility of such a plan questionable.

Meanwhile, mass deportation policies continue to spark backlash across the U.S. Protesters in Los Angeles and Phoenix took to the streets as part of the nationwide “Day Without Immigrants” movement. Demonstrations began early in the morning in downtown Los Angeles, spreading to the Santa Ana area by the afternoon. A group later rallied near an overpass in downtown L.A., prompting a heavy law enforcement presence. By 5:30 p.m., the LAPD declared an unlawful assembly and began dispersing the crowd.