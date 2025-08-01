El Salvador approves indefinite re-election, extends presidential term

El Salvador’s legislature, dominated by President Nayib Bukele’s New Ideas party, has approved sweeping constitutional changes allowing indefinite presidential reelection and extending presidential terms from five to six years.

The reforms, passed Thursday with 57 votes in favor and just three opposed, eliminate the second-round runoff in elections and could pave the way for Bukele to seek another term two years earlier than expected.

The move formalizes Bukele’s controversial 2021 reelection, made possible after Supreme Court justices — appointed by his allies — reversed the constitutional ban. Critics say this marks the death of democracy in El Salvador. “You don’t realize what indefinite reelection brings... it weakens democracy,” said opposition lawmaker Marcela Villatoro.

Supporters argue the reforms simply align the presidency with rules already applying to other elected officials. Vice President of the Assembly Suecy Callejas claimed the changes give power “back to the people.”

Bukele, who has styled himself “the world’s coolest dictator,” remains extremely popular for his crackdown on gangs — even as rights groups accuse his government of repression and silencing critics.