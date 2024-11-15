South African beauty queen withdraws from Miss Universe pageant

South Africa's beauty beauty queen has withdrawn from the Miss Universe pageant citing concern over her health.

Mia Le Roux's withdrawal means South Africa will not be represented at the 73rd Miss Universe competition taking place in Mexico on Saturday.

Le Roux was among 120 beauty queens vying for the crown. She was already in Mexico City and had participated in various events and rehearsals ahead of the finale.

In a statement, Le Roux said the decision to quit the race was challenging, and acknowledged the support of her fans.

"I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe'', she said.

Le Roux did not disclose the nature of the health problem.

The 28-year-old made history in August by becoming the first hearing-impaired woman to be crowned Miss South Africa in the pageant's 66-year history.

Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one and has an implant to help her perceive sound.

South Africa has an impressive track record at the Miss Universe pageant, winning the crown thrice in 1978, 2017 and 2019.