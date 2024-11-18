South Africa: Ramaphosa urges safe resolution in Stilfontein Mining standoff

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the safe recovery of hundreds of illegal miners trapped in an abandoned mine shaft in North West province. Speaking on Monday, he urged police to respect human rights while enforcing the law.

Police have cut off food and water supplies to the miners, aiming to force them out for arrest. The miners entered the Stilfontein shaft in search of leftover gold, a persistent issue in South Africa's mining industry. Critics, including local residents and rights groups, have condemned the blockade, warning it could risk lives.

“The Stilfontein mine is a crime scene,” Ramaphosa said, adding that police must secure the area while ensuring the miners' safe return. He pledged government collaboration with the mining industry to address illegal mining, which costs the economy billions annually.

Volunteers have brought some miners to the surface, but hundreds reportedly remain underground. It is unclear whether they are unwilling or unable to leave.