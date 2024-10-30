Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina faces loss of South African ID in nationality dispute

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina, now crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, finds herself at the heart of a heated nationality debate after the South African Department of Home Affairs announced she would be stripped of her South African identity and travel documents.

The decision has stirred up questions about citizenship, belonging, and identity in South Africa.

The story began when Ms. Adetshina, a law student, reached the finals of the Miss South Africa pageant. However, her eligibility quickly came under scrutiny due to her Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, even though she says she was born and raised in the South African township of Soweto.

In August, she withdrew from the competition after authorities revealed that her mother might have committed "identity theft" to gain South African citizenship.

While some questioned her identity, others rallied around her, calling out the intolerance and highlighting her South African roots.

Following this backlash, Ms. Adetshina accepted an invitation to compete in Nigeria and went on to win the title of Miss Universe Nigeria.

Now, as she prepares to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico on November 16, the South African government has finalized its decision to revoke her identity papers, stating that she and her mother failed to prove their eligibility to retain citizenship.

Tommy Makhode, a senior official in South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs, announced the revocation on Tuesday, explaining that the case had been referred to the Hawks—a specialized police unit investigating serious crimes and was deemed a “case of fraud.” Officials are now awaiting further action from prosecutors.

In a past statement, Ms. Adetshina emphasized that she sees herself as "proudly South African" and "proudly Nigerian," expressing a dual identity she has cherished throughout her life. Now, as she prepares to represent Nigeria on the global stage, questions about her identity, citizenship, and her unique cross-cultural heritage remain.