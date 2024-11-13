Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

World's oldest active footballer to return for 40th season at age 58

Kazuyoshi Miura of Japan warms up prior to a FIFA Futsal World Cup second round match against Ukraine, in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012   -  
Copyright © africanews
Apichart Weerawong/AP

By Africanews

with AP

Football

Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura plans to return for his 40th professional season at age 58 next year.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported this week that "King Kazu" intends to play again next season for his fourth-tier Japanese club Atletico Suzuka.

Kazuyoshi is widely listed as the world's oldest active professional soccer player.

Kazuyoshi scored 55 goals in 89 appearances and was a star with Japan’s national team in the 1990s.

He has played professionally in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal. He made his debut in 1986 with Brazilian club Santos, a side made famous by Brazilian star Pelé.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..