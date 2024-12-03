Football: No African on the list of the best players in the world

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still popular and respected by other players, even though they no longer play for European clubs, like the Egyptian Mohamed Salah who is still not among the best players in the world.

Messi, 37, and Ronaldo, 39, were the only players not playing for European clubs to be named on Monday to a 26-man shortlist for the World Team of the Year, organised by global players' union FIFPRO.

The other 24 nominees played last year for clubs in England, Germany, Spain and France, with Kylian Mbappe the only Frenchman on the list after spending last season at Paris Saint-Germain.

No player from an Italian club has been selected nor from a club from South America or Africa.

Eight Real Madrid players, including Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, were on the list, as were seven Manchester City players, including Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Lamine Yamal , the 17-year-old from Barcelona who was the star of Spain's European Championship title, has also been remembered by union members around the world.

Messi, in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, and Ronaldo, in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, will know on December 9 if they are part of the World XI team.

According to FIFPRO, the final team will consist of the goalkeeper with the most votes, as well as the top three defenders, midfielders and forwards. The final spot goes to the outfield player with the most votes.

The Netherlands-based union said 28,000 players from 70 countries cast their votes.

___

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Rúben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany), William Saliba (Arsenal, France), Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Phil Foden (Manchester City, England), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany), Rodri (Manchester City, Spain), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea, England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, ​​Spain).