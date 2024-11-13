Welcome to Africanews

Voters head to polls in Somaliland as leaders hope for global recognition

Somaliland's president Muse Bihi Abdi attends a polling station on election day in Hargeisa, Somaliland, Wednesday 13th November 2024  
Abdirahman Aleeli/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Africa Elections

Voting was underway Wednesday in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland in a key presidential election that was delayed for two years and comes as the Horn of Africa region is experiencing political tension.

Local media showed voters waiting in line to cast their ballots, with many saying they want a stronger economy and more jobs, among other local priorities.

More than 1 million people are expected to cast votes at more than 2,000 polling stations, with some 28 international observers spread across the country.

President Muse Bihi Abdi of the ruling Kulmiye Party is seeking a second term after seven years in office, during which he has pushed for Somaliland’s international recognition.

Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the main opposition Waddani Party campaigned on a platform of democratic reforms and social cohesion, while Faisal Ali Warabe of the Justice and Welfare Party advocates for a national unity government.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 amid a descent into conflict, has sustained its own government, currency and security structures despite lacking international recognition. Over the years, the region has built a stable political environment, contrasting sharply with Somalia’s ongoing struggles with insecurity.

The region’s economic struggles were among the reasons cited by the government when it announced a delay in the presidential election in 2022.

Somaliland’s latest agreement with neighbouring Ethiopia granting it access to the Indian Ocean in exchange for recognition has caused political tension with Somalia, which accuses Ethiopia of undermining its territorial integrity.

This will be Somaliland’s fourth presidential election. The country’s delayed presidential elections raised concerns about the stability and consistency of its electoral process.

