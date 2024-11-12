World leaders gather at UN climate conference amid notable absences

At the COP29 conference in Baku, some of the world’s most influential figures are notably absent, including leaders from China, the United States, India, Germany, and France.

The absence has raised concerns among activists and delegates, who worry it signals a lack of commitment from major emitters in addressing the climate emergency. However, many argue that the urgency of the climate crisis remains undiminished, and global efforts must continue with or without these prominent figures.

Shiva Gounden, a climate advocate from the Pacific, reflects the sentiment of many participants. "A lot of people across the world have very little trust in the United Nations system, and big leaders from larger countries not being here doesn't give a good signal," Gounden remarked. "But this is the only multilateral process that works on a consensus among 197 countries or 198, if the U.S. doesn’t withdraw so the world needs to unite to find solutions to fight the climate crisis. Climate change doesn’t wait for one leader or one country; it impacts communities like mine in the Pacific."

While major powers will be absent, the conference will see a strong presence from leaders of small island nations and over a dozen African countries, many of whom are among the most vulnerable to climate change effects. These leaders are expected to highlight the urgent need for adaptation funding, emissions reduction, and international cooperation. Over two days, the World Leaders' Summit will offer these nations a critical platform to voice their unique challenges and push for a stronger commitment to global climate goals.