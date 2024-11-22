COP29: Activists make final push for a finance deal up to the challenge

Pressure piled up on negotiators Friday (Nov. 22) the last scheduled day of the 29th UN climate talks.

Symbolically tapping their mouths closed, youth groups denounced rights abuses.

A strong gesture for Georgina Kerubo, a 21-year-old Kenyan activist.

“I believe not most people understand, not my age. But that is why I'm here. As an activist it's my duty, my sworn duty as an activist to educate my people on the issues that are really relevant to us. And that is the other reason for the strike. Creating awareness, making people aware of the issues that need to be talked about?” the Global Young Green organization member said.

Groups like Human Rights Watch have raised alarm on the wave of oppression environment defenders face.

Away from the "Human Rights Die In Silence" protest, an activist called rich nations' willingness to spend trillions for militaries, but "pennies" for climate.

”Every single one of us will die. If you do not commit money for climate finance and not just pittances, not just pennies. The full amounts we need. These full trays that we need, the trillions."

Experts say developing nations need at least $1 trillion for climate adaptation, but the draft text that emerged Friday proposes a figure of $250bn by 2035.

The current $100bn- contribution from rich countries was agreed upon in 2009.

COP 29 is likely to run into overtime.