Chad prepares for legislative elections with a divided opposition

Candidates for Chad's local and parliamentary elections are holding their last rallies ahead of voting on Sunday.

In the capital Ndjamena, residents and young people decry poor representation. They want the the election to produce better leaders for the city.

‘'There are a lot of things to be done. The city needs a lot of things for its urbanisation,'' said Tadjo Djabongodi, a resident of Ndjamena.

But disenchanted by the outcome of the presidential vote in May, many do not think Sunday's exercise will bring much change.

‘'We don't have a real candidate who's going to win, so I am not expecting anything. It won't be any different from the elections that have already taken place,'' said Samadar Abdou in Ndjamena.

The ruling MPS party has been exhausting every avenue to hold on to its majority. Its leaders say they aim to win all the seats in the town halls and parliament to hand President Mahamat a stronger mandate.

The party of the runner up in the presidential election and former prime minister Succes Masra party is boycotting the exercise. Chad's opposition is deeply divided and fragmented, with little means to mount any meaningful challenge against the ruling MPS.

The election comes just seven months after the presidential election which extended the Deby family rule over the Central African oil producer.