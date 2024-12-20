Year in Review: African elections in 2024

There were more than 19 elections in Africa in 2024.

It was especially a devastating year for incumbents and ruling parties; they lost power in Botswana, Mauritius, Ghana, Somaliland and Senegal.

Meanwhile, Mali, Guinea-Bissau and South Sudan continue to wait. Elections there were either rescheduled or simply ignored.

Africanews looks back on some of the most important elections in Africa in 2024.