Year in Review: African elections in 2024

Residents wait for their turns to cast their votes during an election in Gaborone, Botswana, Wednesday, October 30, 2024   -  
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Ronald Lwere Kato

Africa Elections

There were more than 19 elections in Africa in 2024.

It was especially a devastating year for incumbents and ruling parties; they lost power in Botswana, Mauritius, Ghana, Somaliland and Senegal.

Meanwhile, Mali, Guinea-Bissau and South Sudan continue to wait. Elections there were either rescheduled or simply ignored.

Africanews looks back on some of the most important elections in Africa in 2024.

