Year in Review: African elections in 2024

Africa Elections
There were more than 19 elections in Africa in 2024.
It was especially a devastating year for incumbents and ruling parties; they lost power in Botswana, Mauritius, Ghana, Somaliland and Senegal.
Meanwhile, Mali, Guinea-Bissau and South Sudan continue to wait. Elections there were either rescheduled or simply ignored.
Africanews looks back on some of the most important elections in Africa in 2024.
