Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Protests greet new Mozambican president

Mozambique police officers patrol the streets during the inauguration of Mozambique's President-elect, Daniel Chapo, in Maputo, Mozambique, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Carlos Uqueio/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Mozambique

Hundreds of supporters of Mozambique's opposition protested Wednesday as the country inaugurated a new president following disputed elections and deadly unrest.

Daniel Chapo took his oath as the country’s fifth president before about 2,500 people who endured intense heat in front of a city hall in the capital, Maputo.

Opposition supporters peacefully protested a few meters away after security forces wielding guns and batons blocked them from getting to the venue.

Security forces sealed several roads and kept a heavy presence in other parts of Maputo.

Chapo, a 48-year-old law graduate, acknowledged the need to end the instability rocking the southern African nation.

“Social harmony cannot wait, nor can the building of consensus for the matters that worry the Mozambican people, so dialogue has already began and we will not rest until we have a united and cohesive country,” he said.

The country’s Constitutional Council in December declared Chapo the winner of the presidential election, with 65.17% of the vote, dismissing a challenge by opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, whom it said got 24 percent of the vote.

A series of protests and a violent crackdown by security forces following the elections have left at least 300 people, including scores of children, dead, according to local and international human rights organizations.

Mondlane, a 50-year-old pastor, has been leading the push for protests through messages on platforms such as Facebook to demand “restoration of the electoral truth.” Some western countries, including the United States, have also questiond the credibility of the elections.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..