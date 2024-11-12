UNRWA says nowhere is safe in Gaza, calls for hospitals, schools to be protected

Israel's military offensive against Hamas continues to take a heavy toll on civilians in Gaza.

According to the civil defense agency, at least 30 people were killed in two recent strikes on the north of the enclave, including children.

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees insists that nowhere in the enclave is safe.

''We're nowhere safe in Gaza. That's been said by many people. I would echo that,'' says Scott Anderson, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator and Director of UNRWA in Gaza.

''Unfortunately, all parties to the conflict are not respecting the sanctity of sites that should be safe for civilians, which includes hospitals and includes schools. Both UNWRA and P.A. schools. And we would reiterate that call that all parties to the conflict respect the sanctity of those places so that civilians can find safety for themselves and for their families,'' he added.

The agency was recently barred by the Israeli parliament from operating in Israel, as some MPs claim that certain UNRWA members collude with Hamas.

UNRWA officials say they take the allegations seriously. The UN said earlier this year that the organisation had sacked several of its employees as they were involved in the October 7th Hamas attacks.

The organisation's ability to operate in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank has been hampered by the ban, leaving many wondering who Palestinians will now rely upon for aid.