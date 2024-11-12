Ugandans detained for insulting President Museveni and family on TikTok

Two Ugandan men have been detained for allegedly insulting President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, and the president's son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on TikTok.

David Ssengozi, also known as Lucky Choice (21), and Isaiah Ssekagiri (28) appeared before Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis, who ordered their detention at Kigo Prison until November 13 for an initial court hearing.

The two men, along with a third defendant, Julius Tayebwa (19), face charges of hate speech and spreading "malicious information" against the president's family and musicians associated with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Prosecutors claim the content they shared on TikTok was intended to "ridicule, degrade, demean, and promote hostility" toward the first family and others linked to the NRM.

While both Ssengozi and Ssekagiri denied the charges, their detention follows a recent government crackdown on criticism of state officials.

In September, a police spokesperson cautioned the public against “abusing” the president, calling it an offense. This follows a similar case in July, when a 24-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison for a TikTok video critical of the president and his family.

This incident highlights ongoing criticism of Uganda’s approach to internet freedom and freedom of expression. Rights groups frequently report on the government’s restrictive stance, with the U.S. government recently noting limitations on internet freedom.

In 2022, Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija fled the country after being detained over Twitter comments about the president and his son, alleging he was tortured in detention.