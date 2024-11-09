Germany exhibition aims to broaden understanding of Africa through art

An African perspective in every corner and on every wall of this UNESCO World Heritage site near the German-French border.

Photographic portraits, paintings, video installations and sculpture — 26 works that organisers say explore Africa, addressing its cultural history, intellectual traditions, and challenging stereotypes.

“'The True Size of Africa' is trying to change our view on Africa,” explains Dr. Ralf Beil, the curator of the exhibition.

“We underestimate the whole role in history and the own history Africa had before colonialism. All this is part of this show, and this is what we aim to show: how big the influence was from African people because they were forced to leave Africa,” he adds.

Artists on show here come from countries across the continent, including Nigeria, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Namibia, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Kenya.

One particularly striking work by artist Roméo Mivekannin is made up of a large number of hanging portraits, including famous faces like that of former U.S. President Barack Obama and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Also on display are works by artists with African roots, including Cubans and the British.

“The true size of Africa is not only basically the continent, the geographical continent of Africa, but also outside, expanding to other places in the world — Las Americas, the Caribbean, Europe. So for me, it’s like a big family all over the world,” says Susana Pilar Delahante Matienzo, an artist from Cuba, now living in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

A work by British artist Yinka Shonibare catches the eye.

It shows a woman in bright, African clothing climbing a grand staircase. She has a globe for a head, with the continent of Africa positioned where her face would be.

Kongo Astronauts is a collective from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Their video installation uses the image of astronauts to take aim at the current situation in their country.

“In the east of my country, people are killed for coltan to make electronic devices, and afterwards the waste gets taken back to Congo,” says artist Pisko Crâne.

“The world needs to be sincere about knowing that. And as an artist, in my way, I tried to convey that message via the astronauts,” he adds.

Organisers say they hope the show will finally put an end to what they describe as "the underestimation" of the African continent.

"The True Size of Africa" is at the Völklingen Ironworks and runs from Nov. 9 to Aug. 17, 2025.