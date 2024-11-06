South Africa closes main border with Mozambique, citing safety concerns amid post-election protests

South Africa
South Africa has temporarily shut its main border crossing with Mozambique, after reports of vehicles being set alight on the Mozambican side.
It comes as deadly protests have rocked Mozambique, as opposition supporters take to the streets denouncing what they call a fraudlent result.
According to authorities in South Africa, several Mozambican officials have asked to take refuge in the neighbouring country, citing safety concerns.
According to human rights organisations, more than a dozen people have been killed in post-election protests.
Security forces have used tear gas and live ammunition on demonstrators, while the government has warned it may potentially deploy the military.
The internet and social media have also been limited by authorities.
It comes after the Frelimo party, in power since 1975, secured an election victory on October 24th.
The opposition alleges the win was fraudulent and has lodged an appeal to the constitutional council against the results.
