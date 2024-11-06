President Cyril Ramaphosa meets Prince William, during William's South Africa Visit

Prince William visited the South African president on Tuesday, following a stroll with conservationists and rangers at Table Mountain National Park.

In a statement, the south African presidency described William's trip to the country as "indicative of the strong ties the United Kingdom, including the Royal Family, share with South Africa, and also another step towards the deepening of these historic ties."

The Prince of Wales is visiting South Africa several days, for the awards ceremony of his annual Earthshot Prize, which will be held on Wednesday.

Concieved four years ago, the prize seeks to find innovations to tackle climate and other environmental problems.

Winners are each awarded $1.3 million each to help with their projects.

This years finalists include the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Alliance, which unites indigenous nations to protect forests, as well as Alton Dala Conservation Initiative, which saved the Saiga Antelope from extinction.

It's the first time the awards ceremony has been held on the African continent.

William is also set to attend a wildlife summit and ther climate-centred engagements during his trip, which is his first to the African continent since 2018.