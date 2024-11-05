Kenya, China hold bilateral talks in Nairobi, as Kenya requests China's support to join BRICS

Top Chinese official, Li Xi, arrived in the Kenyan capital for bilateral talks on Monday. He was welcomed by officials, including William Ruto, at Nairobi State House.

During talks, William Ruto pledged to strengthen ties between the two nations. "Kenya, I want to assure you, is committed to promoting this partnership across Africa and also upholding the 'One China' policy,'' Ruto said.

With their strategic partnership, the two nations are collaborating on development projects in the country.

Ruto has also asked for China’s backing for Kenya’s aim to join the BRICS group of emerging national economies. Currently, BRICS members make up about around 28% of the global economy.

The group was founded in 2006; at that time, its members were Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa became a member in 2010, before several other countries, including Egypt and Ethiopia, joined at the start of this year.