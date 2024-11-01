Daring aerial displays mark start of Marrakech Air Show

On its 7th edition, the Marrakech Air Show is off to a flying start with a display of aerial performances to wow its visitors.

On the ground, a variety of civil and military aircraft are on display, allowing visitors to explore the latest models and technologies in the industry.

The aerospace sector is big business in Morocco.

"The sector in Morocco is employing more than 24,000 professionals, is exporting more than $2.3 billion a year, and our aim, our objective, is to double this figure in the coming years," explains the Moroccan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ryad Mezzour.

According to Mezzour, more than 42% of the spare parts of a plane are produced in Morocco.

The trade fair has over 200 exhibitors, and visitors are estimated to be in the thousands.

"The African market is emerging. In recent years, we have seen a particular attraction from major investors and major clients in the aeronautics sector who are starting to set up in Morocco. We are also part of these investors. We have been in Morocco since 1995. And recently, we are really trying to cover the African market because we see that there is a growing need. And Africa is the future, that the world knows," explains Badr Slaoui, a sales manager at the French company, Crouzet.

Inside the venue, companies are showcasing their latest aviation technologies and systems to improve air operations.

Autonomous flight systems and modern sensor technologies used in drones, are also on display.

Environmental solutions are a central theme at this year's air show.

"There are two aspects to our sustainable development approach. The first is to help our customers, the people who manufacture the aircraft, to succeed in their electrification. We develop electrical and electronic components so that the aircraft consumes less fuel, or even no fuel at all. And the second thing concerns our factories. Insulating our buildings, reducing our waste, allows us to have a more sustainable factory," explains Pierre Bettini, global aerospace market manager at Crouzet.

The Marrakech Air Show has been taking place every two years since 2008.