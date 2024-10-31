Ukraine: one person killed and 35 injured in Russian attack

At least one person has died and 35 people injured after a Russian bomb hit a residential building in Ukraine's 2nd largest city, Kharkiv.

Authorities in the city confirmed the victim to be a 12 year old boy. Emergency services in Kharkiv said rescue operations were underway and their workers were assisting residents.

Officials said they feared others could be still trapped under the rubble, including a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to the regional governor, a 500-kilogram Russian glided bomb hit the building directly on Wednesday evening.

The strike damaged the entrance to a residential building.

Meanwhile Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy on Thursday repeated his demand for the United States to allow Ukraine to use long-range American missiles to strike air bases deeper in Russia.

Zelenskky comments followed the attack the Kharviv.

Russia has increasingly used powerful glide bombs to pummel Ukrainian positions and strike cities dozens of kilometers (miles) from the frontline.

Kharkiv, a city of 1.1 million, is about 30 kilometers (less than 20 miles) from border.