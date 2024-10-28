Turkey’s oil exploration in Somalia raises regional oncerns

Turkey has launched a significant oil and gas exploration mission off Somalia’s coast, with the state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) leading the operation. The Turkish exploration vessel, now in Somali waters, is set to conduct seismic surveys over the coming months, marking a new phase in Turkey’s strategy to expand its energy reach beyond the Mediterranean, as reported by Anadolu News Agency.

The Somali government has embraced the initiative, viewing it as an opportunity to drive economic growth and progress toward energy independence. Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez stated that the project reflects Turkey’s commitment to Somalia’s development and closer bilateral energy cooperation, which could bring much-needed investment and infrastructure to Somalia.

However, the exploration has sparked concerns among regional stakeholders, including neighboring countries and Somali regional leaders. Many fear that the move could strain maritime boundaries and ignite disputes over resource ownership, adding tensions to an already delicate political landscape in the Horn of Africa. Critics argue that while the project may benefit Somalia’s central government, it risks sidelining regional sensitivities and could exacerbate internal divisions.