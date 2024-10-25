Russian president labels allegations of contact with Trump “nonsense”

Vladimir Putin held a press conference with local and foreign journalists as the 16th BRICS summit in the western Russian city of Kazan drew to a close.

NBC's correspondent sought a comment from the Russian president on allegations of ties with Trump.

In "Wars", which was published earlier this month in the US, veteran journalist Bob Woodward -citing one of Trump's former aid- reports that Trump and Putin spoke at least 7 times since the term of the now-Republican nominee ended.

"There were no contacts back then, and there are none now," the 72-year-old head of state said.

Most probably alluding to accusations of Russian interference in the upcoming polls, Putin also cast aside.

"At one time, we were accused of this, and Trump himself of being somehow connected with Russia. Then, as a result of an investigation in the United States itself, everyone concluded including in the Congress, as far as I know, that this was complete nonsense, that nothing of the kind had ever happened."

US citizens will elect a new leader on November 5.

Putin says a normalization of ties depends on the next administration.

US-Russian diplomatic ties have continued to deteriorate for years with a new low being hit after the escalation in the war in Ukraine in 2022.

Under the Biden administration, a raft of measures aimed at degrading Russia’s economy were enforced.