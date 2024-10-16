Trump and Harris focus on key voter groups as election season heats up

Vice President Kamala Harris visited a Black-owned art gallery in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday, as part of her outreach to Black male voters. Accompanied by actors Don Cheadle, Delroy Lindo, and Detroit native Cornelius Smith Jr., Harris engaged in a conversation focused on entrepreneurship and economic empowerment for Black men. The visit marked the unveiling of her “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men,” which aims to offer new economic advantages, including forgivable business loans of up to $20,000 for entrepreneurs and the expansion of apprenticeship programs. The agenda also includes funding for research into diseases like sickle cell anemia, which disproportionately affect Black men.

Harris’ focus on Black male voters has sharpened in recent weeks, with former President Barack Obama even joining her on the campaign trail. Speaking in Pittsburgh, Obama addressed the importance of Black male voters and acknowledged some resistance within the group, saying, “some just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president.” The campaign is not overly concerned about a major shift of Black male voters to the Republican camp but is wary of voter apathy, which could lower turnout.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump, campaigning in Atlanta, urged his supporters to take full advantage of early voting, which is already underway in several states. "I'm hearing very good things," Trump said at the rally, noting record early voting numbers. He encouraged his followers to return their mail-in ballots immediately or vote in person as soon as possible, underscoring the importance of turnout in securing Republican victories.

As both candidates focus on key voter groups, Harris’ campaign is working to ensure Black male voters remain engaged, while Trump’s team is concentrating on mobilizing early voters, especially in swing states like Georgia and Arizona. With early voting now in full swing, voter turnout is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the 2024 election outcome.