Türkiye under attack: African nations call out cowardly terrorism

In this image shows two people with guns and backpacks during an attack on the Turkish state-run aerospace and defence company, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday Oct. 23, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Turkey

At least five people were killed and 22 others injured when terrorists attacked the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facility.

Burkina Faso joined Mali, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to condemn the "heinous" terrorist attack on a defence industry site in the Turkish capital.

The DRC reaffirms its solidarity with Turkey and its strong commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to all those who offered their condolences and support following the heinous terrorist act in Ankara on Wednesday.

He stated that this despicable attack has only reinforced Turkey's commitment to eradicate terrorism.

Burkina Faso President Captain Ibrahim Traore expressed his sympathy and support for the Turkish people and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, firmly denouncing the cowardly and brutal terrorist act.

