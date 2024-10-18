Kenya: High Court issues order halting replacement of Rigathi Gachagua as DP

Kenya
Kenya’s High Court has issued a temporary order stopping the replacement of deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.
The announcement came minutes after both parliament and the senate approved the appointment of Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as the country’s new deputy.
Kindiki is a close ally of President William Ruto.
Gachagua was removed from office late on Thursday after senators voted to impeach him on 5 out of 11 charges, including gross violation of the constitution.
He had failed to appear before them on Thursday to defend himself, requesting a postponement after being admitted to hospital with chest pains, a request they had denied.
Lawyers for the ousted deputy president then filed a court application to stop his removal from office, arguing that the allegations presented against him were unfounded and were not supported by evidence.
The matter will be brought before a full bench on 24 October, which will determine the validity of the constitutional issues he has raised.
