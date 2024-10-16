Egypt, Spain renew calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon

Egypt's and Spain's foreign ministers renewed on Wednesday (Oct. 16) calls for cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon.

Egyptian Badr Abdelatty was hosting his counterpart in Cairo.

“The arrogance of power cannot achieve security and peace for any country, and we have many lessons from the past in this region, so we can be convinced that whatever power we reach cannot achieve security and peace unless there is a return of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. There is no security or stability in this region without the establishment of the Palestinian state,“ Abdelatty said during a press conference.

“The immediate permanent cease-fire in Gaza and a truce in Lebanon," José Manuel Albares Bueno Spain's top diplomat said.

"This is the request that Spain, together with Egypt and many other partners in the international community, have been making from the very first moment that this violence and this war broke out. Firstly, in Gaza and secondly in Lebanon, which once again I would like to stress that we are talking about a sovereign state."

Spain is one of three European countries which recognized Palestine as a State in May.

Spain's Prime Minister last week urged EU to accept bid to end free trade with Israel.

Pedro Sanchez also called for arm manufacturer to stop exporting weapons to Israel.