Over 2 million displaced, 200 communities submerged as floods ravage Kogi, Nigeria

Severe flooding in Nigeria’s Kogi State has displaced over 2 million people and submerged more than 200 communities as of October 14, 2024. Triggered by the overflowing Niger and Benue rivers, the floods have also affected approximately 60,000 hectares of land, causing widespread destruction.

Nine local government areas, including Lokoja, Ibaji, and Adavi, have been severely impacted. Critical infrastructure such as schools and hospitals has been damaged, with authorities setting up 68 displacement camps to shelter the affected. However, the camps are struggling to accommodate the massive influx of displaced people.

The flooding began in September, and with the rainy season continuing, there are fears that this year's disaster may surpass the devastation of 2022, which claimed over 500 lives. Rescue efforts are ongoing, but the state has called for federal and international assistance to manage the crisis.