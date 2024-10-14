Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Félix Tshisekedi announces continued military cooperation with Uganda in fight against ADF

By Afolake Oyinloye

Civil War

On October 12, 2024, President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed the continuation of military cooperation between the Congolese and Ugandan armies to combat the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in North Kivu and Ituri. This decision followed an evaluation meeting between military leaders from both countries.

Joint operations, initiated in November 2021, aim to dismantle the ADF, a group linked to the Islamic State and responsible for massacres in these regions. From April to September 2024, 52 ADF fighters were killed and 72 captured.

Despite this collaboration, Uganda is accused of supporting the M23 rebels, also backed by Rwanda, creating tensions. The latest UN report claims Uganda facilitated meetings with M23 leaders, raising questions about its dual role in the region’s instability.

