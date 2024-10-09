Baalbek’s tourism crippled by Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Baalbek, Lebanon’s iconic historical ruins site and the compass of tourism in the tiny Mediterranean country, is suffering the impact of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Concerts, which draw international and local visitors were cancelled during the summer contributing to a steep decline in tourism.

In the old souks of Baalbek city, shops were mostly closed on Monday, with trade and economic activity largely crippled.

Ali Abbas, a resident in Baalbek, recalled when Baalbek was bustling with tourists.

Another, Mohsen Tallouj, described the situation in the city as unstable and called for the fighting to stop.

Baalbek, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1984, is home to ancient ruins, including the Temple of Jupiter.

On Monday, the caretaker Lebanese Culture Minister, Mohmmad Mortada, expressed his concerns about the temple after airstrikes by Israel on Sunday landed a few hundreds meters away from it.

Last week, Israel began a ground incursion into Lebanon in an operation targeting the Hezbollah militant group.

Its military operation has been expanded from South Lebanon to Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as Bekaa valley.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and saw 250 others taken hostage.

The Israeli operation aims to put pressure on Hezbollah to halt its attacks on Israel.

Hezbollah insisted to continue until a cease-fire in Gaza is settled.

Israel’s strikes in Lebanon since late September have killed at least 1,400 people, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, and 1.2 million have been driven from their homes.