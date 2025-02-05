Mideast leaders reject Trump’s proposal for U.S. takeover of Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Washington take control of the Gaza Strip and oversee its redevelopment has triggered swift and strong reactions across the Middle East.

Speaking on Tuesday, Trump proposed resettling displaced Palestinians outside Gaza and stated that the U.S. would "own" the rebuilding process, clearing unexploded bombs, leveling destroyed buildings, and creating economic opportunities in the region.

The remarks have fueled tensions as ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel continue.

Saudi Arabia, a key player in regional diplomacy, was among the first to reject the proposal. Its Foreign Ministry issued a firm statement on Wednesday, reiterating its long-standing stance in favor of an independent Palestinian state. The statement emphasized that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman remains committed to establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing that diplomatic relations with Israel will not be established without this condition.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in talks with the U.S. about normalizing ties with Israel in exchange for security guarantees and other agreements. However, Trump’s latest comments are likely to complicate those discussions and further inflame regional tensions.