UN to scale down operations in Gaza amid escalating violence

The United Nations has announced plans to scale down its operations in Gaza as the humanitarian crisis deepens amid renewed Israeli strikes.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed Monday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the difficult decision to "reduce the United Nations footprint in Gaza even as humanitarian needs soar and our concern over the protection of civilians intensifies."

Dujarric emphasized that the UN remains committed to providing aid despite the operational reduction. "We are not leaving Gaza. I repeat, the United Nations is not leaving Gaza," he stated, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention.

The situation in Gaza has deteriorated rapidly following a week of heavy Israeli air and ground operations, which have claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 60 people, including women and children, were killed in the past 24 hours alone. The overall death toll from 17 months of war has now exceeded 50,000.

Dujarric called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to respect international law. "Civilians must be respected, and they must be protected. The denial of life-saving aid must end. The hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally," he stressed.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to restore the ceasefire are underway. Officials confirmed that Egypt has introduced a new proposal aimed at halting the fighting and resuming negotiations. However, with the conflict showing no signs of abating, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire.