Anger as search for DR Congo shipwreck victims grinds on

Dozens of families who lost relatives in the Lake Kivu boat accident are having to wait a long time to find closure. That is because recovery teams have not been able to pull all the bodies out of the water.

Everyday since the tragedy on October 3, dozens of people wait at the port of Kituku, a few hundred metres from where the boat sank for news about their family members who are still missing.

Red Cross and police teams have been patrolling the lake for more bodies but without success. Frustrated, the families accuse the authorities of not properly facilitating divers to do their job.

A diver reportedly died during a salvage operation.

At least 33 bodies have been recovered so far. Authorities estimate over 70 people died in the disaster.

The ferry was traveling from Minova in South Kivu province when it sank near Goma, capital of North Kivu province.

People traveling between the two provinces have increasingly turned to water transport as roads have been made unsafe by militia and rebel attacks.