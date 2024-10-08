US warns nationals to reconsider travel to Marburg-hit Rwanda

The United States has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to reconsider trips to Rwanda due to an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus.

This warning comes after the East African nation reported 12 fatalities, primarily among health workers since the outbreak was declared late last month.

The US State Department has raised the travel advisory to Level 3, which recommends that Americans "reconsider travel to Rwanda." This advisory is just one level below the highest, Level 4, which advises against travel altogether.

As of now, 41 confirmed cases of the Marburg virus have been reported by the Rwandan health ministry. In response, the Rwanda Development Board announced enhanced travel measures, including temperature checks, passenger questionnaires, and hand-sanitizing stations at departure points. Travelers are advised to self-monitor for symptoms such as fever.

Marburg virus, which is transmitted from fruit bats, belongs to the filovirus family, which also includes Ebola. To combat the outbreak, Rwanda has initiated a vaccination campaign utilizing 700 trial vaccines.

However, there are currently no officially approved vaccines or antiviral treatments available. Potential therapies, including blood products and immune therapies, are under evaluation.

For ongoing updates on the situation in Rwanda, travellers are encouraged to stay informed through official health channels and government advisories.