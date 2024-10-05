Marburg virus: Rwanda issues guidelines as spread of disease worries residents

Rwanda's health ministry confirmed the country’s first outbreak of the Marburg virus on Friday (Sep. 27), with eight reported fatalities.

The deadly virus which is capable of a fatality rate of up to 88% spreads to humans from fruit bats and through contact with infected bodily fluids.

The ministry has advised the public to avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, highlighting symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle aches, vomiting, and diarrhea.

In response, the government is ramping up contact tracing, surveillance, and testing, urging citizens to maintain good hygiene practices, including frequent hand washing.

Speaking with locals, residents expressed deep concern about the virus.

"If the virus increases, it will affect us as people, it will kill us just like during Covid 19 and we can even go back to the lockdown," JACKIE, a local resident, said fearful.

Eric, who works in hospitality shares his concerns as well.

“With more diseases emerging from neighboring countries, we need proactive measures to safeguard public health. The risk of transmission is a daily reality for those of us interacting with tourists.”

As Rwanda navigates this unprecedented situation, the urgency for awareness and protective measures continues to grow.

"Within the country, one of the first people tested was from one of the Universities within Kigali. The patient is now in an emergency care/ICU. Many cases were conducted and this happened to be positive. From there , we did contact tracing and noticed that some health care providers are already experiencing symptoms," Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister Of Health Rwanda said.

The health ministry has released guidelines and these say that the patients will not receive any visitors in the next 14 days,and they will receive only one caregiver at a time.