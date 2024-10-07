Rwanda launches trial for Marburg virus as death toll climbs to 12

Rwandan health authorities have begun a vaccine study against Marburg.

The U.S. non profit Sabin Vaccine Institute said it had “entered into a clinical trial agreement with the Rwanda Biomedical Centre.

The east African country declared an outbreak of Marburg on Sept. 27.

The Rwandan health minister detailed Sunday (Oct. 06) how the trial will be conducted.

"The vaccination is starting, focusing on the most at risk, most exposed. We have health workers working in treatment centres, in hospitals, ICU (intensive care unit), emergency, but also the close contacts of the confirmed cases," Sabin Nsanzimana said.

Per the approved protocol, approximately 700 high-risk adults will be dosed at 6 clinical trial sites.

There is no authorized vaccine or treatment for Marburg.

The virus is believed to originate in fruit bats and spreads between people through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or with surfaces.

Emmanuel, a motor taxi operator is worried: "We are always very close to our clients while working. We managed to avoid COVID-19 with some measures, such as removing the glasses off the helmets to let our client’s breath out. I am so worried we might be the first ones to be stopped from working"

Since September 27, the death toll from Marburg has climbed to 12.

Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, and, in some cases, death through extreme blood loss.