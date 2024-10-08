Rabat named World Book Capital for 2026

The Director-General of UNESCO announced Tuesday (Oct. 08) that Morocco's capital will be World Book Capital for 2026.

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization followed the recommendation of the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.

Rio de Janeiro in Brazil was named to host the event in 2025.

Home to the third largest international book and publishing fair in Africa, Rabat will kick off the year of celebrations on 23 April 2026, on World Book and Copyright Day.

The Moroccan capital is the 5th African city to be granted the honour after Alexandria in Egypt, Port Harcourt in Nigeria, Conakry in Guinea and Accra in Ghana.

When a city is chosen, it notably organizes a programme of activities for the year to promotes books and reading for all ages and groups.

Rabat will roll out a series of initiatives with the aim to foster sustainable economic growth and social benefits by enhancing access to books and supporting the local publishing industry.

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay highlighted the role played by the Rabat book industry in the democratization of knowledge.

The 2024 World Book Capital was Strasbourg in France.