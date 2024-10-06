Johnny Depp takes on art world with new exhibition, 'A Bunch of Stuff'

At the age of 61, Johnny Depp is branching out from acting, as he launches his new exhibition dubbed 'A Bunch of Stuff'.

It's described as a 'immersive exhibition showcasing the artwork of Johnny Depp for the first time' - artwork that Depp says he didn't initially plan on making public.

'The idea, I suppose, is to just take a walk through a bunch of things that have been well, they've been lying around for years, you know, paint something,' he says. 'I'm going to go into the garage or something because I really, I never really had any particular plans on showing them, they were just for me or just to do.'

According to the official website of the exhibition, it is designed to guide viewers through the different phases of Depp's life, as well as his creative process.

Art consultant Anne-Sophie Villemin says, 'it is an exhibition that is about art, about his art practice, his creative process. And it's filled with a bunch of stuff, which means there's a lot of art, but there's also a lot of objects and accessories and little nodes that help support the story that we're trying to tell.'

Described as a 'multimedia exhibition', 'A Bunch of Stuff' primarily features extracts from Depp's journals, going all the way back to when he was a teenager, Villemin adds.

“The majority of the works are works on paper, and that comes from his journaling practice when he was a teenager,' she says. 'It's a medium that offers him a lot of that is very spontaneous. And I think his work is really characterized by this very spontaneous, unprepared process.'

The exhibition is located in New York, on 600W 27th street at 11th avenue.