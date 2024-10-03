Welcome to Africanews

'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse dazzles skywatchers in South America

The moon moves across the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Tahai, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.   -  
Esteban Felix/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Space telescope

An annular eclipse, informally known as 'a ring of fire', took place in the skies above South America on Wednesday. The phenomenon occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth align, the Moon blocking all but a ring-shaped section of the Sun.

Crowds gathered to witness what some described as an emotional experience.

'It's a lot of emotion, a lot. I don't know how to tell you', said Yoli Arset, a tourist in the region. 'It's something that can't be said, it has to be felt, do you know? It's a huge emotion. To thank life, to be alive.'

The moment of the peak 'ring' lasted for several minutes. A partial eclipse, where the sun appears as a crescent, was visible from several countries including Brazil, Uraguay and Mexico.

It comes after an eclipse in April, that could be seen from parts of Mexico, Canada and the US.

Those living in West Africa will be able to witness the phenomenon next year. Solar eclipses occur around two to five times each year.

