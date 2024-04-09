Total solar eclipse viewed by tens of millions in North America

It was an ethereal spectacle as the sun disappeared behind the Moon’s shadow in North America on Monday watched by tens of millions of people.

In a moment of cosmic alignment, the Moon moved between the Earth and the Sun, blocking off its light in a total solar eclipse.

People travelled to sites along its path across Mexico, the United States, and Canada to watch in wonder as the day turned to night.

With totality lasting up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds in certain areas, it is a moment that wont be seen again in the United States until August 2044.

Tourism officials in the US believe between four and five million people travelled from other parts of the country to witness the cosmic show.

The next total solar eclipse will take place in 2026, with totality limited to Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a tiny area of Portugal.

People in Africa will have to wait until August 2027, when a total eclipse will be visible in Spain and the north of the continent.

Southern Africa will see a morning solar eclipse in November 2030 with the path of totality passing through Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and South Africa.