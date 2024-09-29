Hezbollah confirms the death of another senior official in airstrike on Lebanon

Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has confirmed the death of another senior official, Nabil Kaouk,

It comes after the Israeli army announced on Sunday it had eliminated Kaouk in a strike in southern Beirut, making him the latest of several senior Hezbollah commanders to be killed in just over a week.

Kaouk was deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, and previously served as Hezbollah's military commander in south Lebanon. He was a long-time member of the group, and served during the 2006 war with Israel.

His death comes not long after that of the leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, Hassan Nasrallah, for whom Lebanon has declared three days of mourning.

The group has also confirmed that Senior Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki died in the airstrike that killed Nasrallah in the Lebanese capital.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated in recent days, with Israeli air strikes killing hundreds in Lebanon.

Earlier in the week, Hezbollah said it had launched a missile targeting the headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency near Tel Aviv, before it was intercepted by Israel's air defense.