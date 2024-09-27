Iran warns Israel against Lebanon ground invasion

A top military commander said Friday a ground operation by Israel on Lebanon will end in a "huge defeat" for Israel.

"If (Israel) starts a ground war, that's something desirable for Hezbollah. (Israel will suffer) a huge defeat and the whole world will see that defeat," said Gen. Ali Fadavi, deputy commander-in-chief of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

He made the comments during a rally attended by worshipers after the Friday prayers in Tehran.

Israel is preparing for a possible ground attack in Lebanon, its army chief said Wednesday as Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets across the border and a missile aimed at Tel Aviv that was the militant group’s deepest strike yet.

Addressing troops on the northern border, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Israel’s punishing airstrikes this week were designed to ”prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah.”

The U.S., France and other allies jointly called for an “immediate” 21-day cease-fire in the conflict that has killed more than 600 people to “provide space for diplomacy.”

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have steadily escalated since Israel's war on Gaza broke out 11 months ago.

Hezbollah has been firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and Hamas.

Israel has responded with increasingly heavy airstrikes and the targeted killing of Hezbollah commanders while threatening a wider operation.