Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Congo’s President Tshisekedi calls for sanctions against Rwanda

Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi speaks during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 30, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Ena/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi called on the international community to sanction Rwanda for its role in “destabilizing” his country Wednesday as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“The resurgence of terrorist group M23, supported by Rwanda, has provoked a humanitarian crisis without precedent,” Tshisekedi said, adding more than 7 million people in the DRC had been internally displaced by the fighting.

UN experts have said previously that between 3,000 and 4,000 Rwandan troops are in Congo operating with the M23 rebel group, which has been in conflict with Congolese troops for a decade.

Tshisekedi called on the UN to “intensify its actions to implement the recommendations” of the global coalition against the Islamic State, of which DRC is a member, and deplored the fact that terrorism “now seems to be taking root in Africa.”

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..