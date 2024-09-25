Biden to travel to Angola next month, making his first trip to Africa as U.S. President

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Africa next month, the White House announced Tuesday (Sep. 24), in his first trip to the continent while in office.

He will first travel to Berlin. In the German capital, he will bolster alliances and voice his gratitude to Germany for supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia, as well as other issues, the White House stated.

He will then travel to Angola Oct. 13-15, where he will discuss firming up economic ties and boosting security, among other issues, with President Joao Lourenco. Biden is also to discuss a vision for a rail project that would start in Angola and link the Atlantic and Indian oceans.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, 'The President's visit to Luanda celebrates the evolution of the U.S.-Angola relationship, underscores the United States' continued commitment to African partners, and demonstrates how collaborating to solve shared challenges delivers for the people of the United States and across the African continent.'

Biden had set his sights on visiting the country last year, but his plans were put on hold after the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted in October. He has vowed closer U.S. ties with democracies on the African continent, as China increases its influence in the region.

Biden had promised during a summit of African leaders he hosted in Washington in late 2022 to visit Africa the following year. His visit was to be the capstone of an administration effort to shore up ties with the continent, partly to counter growing influence there from China, which the US perceives as a rival.

However, 2023 passed without a visit from Biden.

Several top US officials including Vice President Kamala Harris visited African nations, though, on behalf of the now outgoing president.

Earlier Tuesday, the president declared that the U.S. is giving at least $500 million, along with 1 million mpox vaccines, to help African countries as they seek to quell the mpox outbreak.

Tuesday also saw Biden make his final address to the UN General Assembly as president.