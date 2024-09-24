Marley Brothers make father's legacy live on with first tour in two decades

The five sons of music legend Bob Marley are on a tour across the US and Canada.

They are honoring his work, performing about 30 of their father's songs including massive hits like “No Woman, No Cry," “Could You Be Loved,” “Is This Love” and “Three Little Birds.” The 22-date tour will conclude in early October in Miami.

Stephen who curated the tour's setlist says it's all about honoring Bob and coming together.

"As I say, in the aspect of honoring and getting together for honoring him as well. Just getting together as brothers and that side of it to that connection that we have as brothers."

"We have different individual careers and families and lives and things, but when the opportunities arise where we can get together, where I cherish it and, you know, appreciate it and you know what I mean....

Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian Marley have their own reggae sounds but found a way to blend it all together.

They’ve performed together since childhood including a Red Rocks performance in Colorado last year.

“His message goes beyond barriers. It breaks down barriers,” Julian said. “No matter which country you go to, the people need the same message. That's why this is so everlasting. Never ending. That is the reason we are here and doing this mission,” Julian says.

But Marley’s legacy has lived on through several projects including an immersive exhibit in New York and his biopic “Bob Marley: One Love,” which debuted No. 1 at the box office in February.

Along with the tour, the Marley Brother's are looking to work on a new album together and push their father's message of positivity forward. Stephen said it'll take some time but they aspire to get it “done in the near future.”

“For me, that message is so necessary now. Our father is one of those powerful ones that got this message across. That's why we're here.”