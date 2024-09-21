Spain's Ceuta stretched by Moroccans eager to reach Europe

The Spanish enclave of Ceuta is bracing for a new attempt by Moroccan and sub-Saharan migrants to forcefully cross the border after authorities foiled another endeavor one week ago.

Hundreds of migrants including minors had tried to scale the border wall between Morocco and the enclave on Sunday before border agents pushed them back, arresting many in the process.

Now new calls are being made over social media, mobilising people to storm the border on September 30, French newspaper Le Monde reported Saturday citing a security source.

Until now, there have not been many cases of Moroccan migrants crossing into Ceuta since 2021, when an estimated 8,000 to 12,000 Moroccans arrived in Spain after a diplomatic dispute row between Rabat and Madrid.

But in a recent Arab Barometer survey, 55% of young Moroccans aged 18 to 29 said they have considered emigrating, mainly for economic reasons.

In meetings with European Union officials, Moroccan authorities have vowed to crack down on irregular migration.