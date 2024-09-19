Guterres highlights goals for Summit of the Future during UNGA

The United Nations is preparing to host the Summit of the Future in New York this week, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressing the need to reform the UN Security Council.

"One of the questions that is important in relation to the future relates exactly to the role of the P5 and to the needs to have a certain redistribution of power."

Guterres stressed the reality that the U.N.'s structure was built on issues. that affected to world 80 years ago. "We can't create this future fit for our grandchildren with systems built for our grandparents," he said.

He said the overriding message he hopes come out of the summit is an appeal to member states for a spirit of compromise. "Show the world what we can do when we work together."