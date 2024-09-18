Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN officials underline uneven progress in digital transformation worldwide

FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters.   -  
Copyright © africanews
John Minchillo/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Artificial intelligence

UN officials have warned that as the digital world continues to transform, developing regions are at risk of being left behind. Although he hailed the progress made in digital government advances, the UN Assistant Secretary General for Economic Development, Navid Hanif, said there are still disparities between regions.

"The development of digital government has seen a significant upward trend. That's good news, and it's worldwide, with all regions leveraging technology to enhance government services and improve people's engagement'', Hanif said. But, he added, ''still, 1.37 billion people remain on the wrong side of the digital divide, with no access."

UN officials also showed data on the world's top digital performers, with Denmark topping the list. Vincenzo Aquaro, Chief of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs Digital Government Branch, said that also among the 18 leading countries are Germany, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

The UN is calling for more support to developing nations, especially in Africa, to reduce digital inequalities.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..