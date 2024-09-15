Devastating floods in Cameroon: Thousands Displaced, Infrastructure destroyed

In recent weeks, relentless heavy rains have battered Mayo Danay in the Far North region of Cameroon, with the city of Yagoua bearing the brunt of the unprecedented downpour.

The damage is extensive, with reports indicating at least ten fatalities, entire neighborhoods submerged, 185 primary schools and 13 high schools flooded, and the loss of over 1,100 livestock.

Residents are struggling to survive amidst the disaster, with many unable to meet basic needs such as food and shelter. Litassou Daniel, a local victim of the floods, described the dire situation:

"The rain took us by surprise in the middle of the night. Our kitchen utensils are gone—pots disappeared, and our sheep, chickens, and goats are nowhere to be found. I'm now in the water, trying to cope, but we can't even light a fire."

The humanitarian toll is staggering. Over 200,000 people have been affected, with 8,000 homes destroyed. Those displaced by the disaster have been relocated to temporary camps outside the city. However, the victims are urgently calling for more aid, as they have lost everything.

Boussate Lydie, one of the displaced residents, expressed her frustration:

"Every year, we face this same threat from floods. Our situation never improves. We're given tents to stay in, but they don’t last—once the sun comes, they are ruined. We’ve lost goats, sheep, and many homes have collapsed. We’re pleading with the authorities to help us."

The downpour has also led to the destruction of a critical bridge connecting Maga to Yagoua, further isolating certain neighborhoods. In response, Cameroonian Minister of Urban Development, Célestine Ketcha Courtes, visited the site to assess the damage and outline immediate actions.

"We saw the bridge is completely destroyed," the minister stated. "We’ve committed to mobilizing companies next Monday to implement a temporary solution that will reconnect Maga to the rest of the department, ensuring the population can move more easily."

The government has announced 350 million CFA francs in aid for the victims, though many locals consider this amount insufficient, given the scale of the crisis. For now, canoes remain the only viable means of transportation, and there are fears the region could become completely cut off if urgent steps are not taken.