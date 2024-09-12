Kenya: An organization gives rural communities first glimpse into wonders of metaverse

Kenya-based Africa VR Campus and Center is on a mission to give members of remote communities a first glimpse into the wonders of the metaverse.

The founder who is also a former teacher was looking for a better way to engage his students.

A group of youngsters from a community in Kiambu, in Nairobi's north are experiencing the world of VR headsets for the first time.

"The reason why we do so is of course for social economic empowerment because they too have stories to tell in the metaverse, they too have got their own local grassroots industries that can be incorporated in the metaverse and that brings economic empowerment and financial wellness to them," Paul Simon Waiyaki Wa Hinga said.

"Sort of bringing the sustainable development goals closer to them using the power of Virtual Reality."

Waiyaki noticed there was a lack VR technology know-how in many Kenyan villages and started touring and teaching locals via hands-on sessions.

His organization says it started hosting weekly metaverse events in 2019, claming it to be the first in Africca.

“I can see space and the stars”

Young residents who have gathered in a Kiambu village hall are taking part in a three-day training session.

"This is my first time to see a VR set. I am so amazed by the many opportunities and I look forward to the future knowing that I will earn a living through it and I have seen that I can also travel to another country while I am still in Africa," Virginia, a new student exclaims.

"I can actually see space and all the stars!"

After that, those who are interested can join the team and learn how to use VR and other technologies and even start to make a living.

Margeret Wanjiru joined in 2021. She says the program has not only boosted her self-esteem but has also allowed her to teach others, something she is very proud of.

"I personally feel it has benefitted me a lot since we have even gone to universities to teach students how to use it. Since we are only form four leavers (meaning they did not go to university). I feel special and I feel like I am an important girl," she says.

To fully experience the economic benefits, VR expert Brian Afande, the founder and CEO of Blackrhino VR, says Waiyaki's project is a "very good start" when it comes to spreading the word about the tech; but bets on homegrown innovation.

"I think going to the slums and demystifying the value of the technology is a start. It is a very good start. But, of course, it has also to be accompanied by different strategies.

"Training individuals on how they can be able to create the content, not just consuming it. Because it's important for these individuals to understand that this technology can change our lives in so very many ways. And I feel for the young people on the grassroots level, it is very important for them to be also given the tools to build the technology."

A lack of infrastructure, scepticism or internet coverage sometimes prevent the Africa VR Campus and Center from hosting sessions.

Kenya, often referred to as the “Silicon Savannah,” remains a leading African tech hub.